PepsiCo taps Doja Cat to promote new soda line

PepsiCo has teamed with recording star Doja Cat on the debut of its limited-edition Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop line.

The Purchase-headquartered company described its Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop products as “a modern take on classic soda shop flavors made with real sugar.” Available in Cream Soda and Black Cherry flavors, the products will be in stores on Sept. 20 in 20-ounce bottles and 12-ounce cans.

“Pepsi has a great heritage in music and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue this legacy by partnering with Doja Cat around the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop,” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for the Pepsi product line.

“With a nod to the nostalgic soda shop flavors of the past, Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is sure to become an instant classic in our limited time offering lineup.”