Maplewood Senior Living to open first development in Washington, D.C.

Westport-based Maplewood Senior Living, working in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., has acquired the historic Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in Washington, D.C., and will transform the historic property into a luxury senior living community under its Inspīr imprint.

The new Inspīr Embassy Row will encompass 173,932 square feet and offer 174 private apartments and a variety of amenity spaces. The property, which was built in 1927 and served as the childhood home of George H.W. Bush and Al Gore, will also offer assisted living and memory care services.

This is the company’s first Washington-based property and the second under its Inspīr brand.

“After opening our debut location in New York City, we explored other markets domestically and internationally where there was a void we could fill,” said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Inspīr.

“Inspīr Embassy Row is an ideal property to add to our portfolio and will continue to fulfill our vision to create urban senior living on a luxury level, featuring bold spaces, exceptional care, intelligent technology, and immersive experiences.”