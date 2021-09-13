Christopher Meloni’s ex-New Canaan residence listed at $4.9M

The former New Canaan residence of “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star Christopher Meloni has been listed for sale at $4.9 million.

The 4-acre property at 982 Oenoke Ridge Road has a 9,335-square-foot residence built in 1987 consisting of six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, a heated pool with spa and an attached three-car garage.

The property also includes a two-level, 3,500-square-foot barn with a rooftop solar panel installation that generates electric power for the full property.

Meloni bought the property in August 2012 for $4.3 million, made several refurbishments and attempted to flip it for sale in April 2013 for $4.8 million. However, there were no takers until he agreed to a discounted sale in late December 2014 for $4.3 million.