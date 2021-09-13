Lamont puts out welcome mat for Texas companies opposed to anti-abortion law

Companies in Texas that disagree with the Lone Star State’s recent passage of strict anti-abortion legislation are welcome to relocate to Connecticut.

So says Gov. Ned Lamont in a new video posted to social media outlets such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

“We don’t have oil or natural gas, but we have one of the most productive, best trained, most innovative workforces in the world,” Lamont says in the video. “And that starts with the fact that we have more women participating in our workforce than just about anywhere else. That’s because we are a family friendly state that respect women.”

“I know some of you are in states like Texas, which are outlawing a woman’s right to choose,” the governor continues. “We are protecting a woman’s right to choose because that’s about respect.”

Lamont also touts Connecticut’s growing access to daycare and childcare, which he says can help women return to work.

The Texas law, which went into effect on Sept. 1, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which can occur as early as six weeks. It also allows any person to sue abortion providers or anyone who aids or abets abortions, including those who drive people seeking abortions to a clinic, for $10,000.

In response, ridesharing services Uber and Lyft have said they will pay any penalties incurred by their employees who are fined for driving someone to an abortion clinic.