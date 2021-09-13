Legoland opens 250-room hotel; park closes Nov. 28

The world’s most popular toy has also delivered a unique addition to its newest theme park: Legoland New York officially opened its 250-room hotel.

The 150-acre entertainment venue is set on 500 acres, giving visitors a beautiful view of Hudson Valley when they’re not busy checking out the rides and thoughtful creations Legoland’s master builders have introduced to the property.

The hotel, like the park, is a Lego lover’s delight — its seven “lands” are incorporated throughout the hotel, giving guests a choice of kicking their shoes off in a themed pirate room or the option to select another theme — Lego Friends, Kingdom or Ninjago — for their stay.

Each room has separate sleeping quarters for the tikes, which gives parents a chance to relax when they finally get them to bed. There are also 17 suites that can accommodate from five to nine guests. The hotel offers a breakfast buffet and a family-style dinner every day.

Midday snacks are available in the Skyline Lounge, where a bar that offers drinks for the grown-ups as well. Parents can check out the fitness room, while kids can enjoy the creative workshop on the hotel’s first floor.

Tricia Rowan, visiting from Galway, New York, was thrilled to learn that daughter Lauren, who uses a wheelchair, could be accommodated on the park’s newest interactive ride, Dr. Brick’s Factory Adventure. “It’s so thankful she can enjoy this with her brother.”

Legoland New York was seven years in the making. From the time it was first proposed to opening day, more than $500 million has been spent reinventing the former site of Arden Hill Hospital into a child’s secret garden. Merlin Entertainment’s ninth park worldwide, new construction is currently going on in China and Korea.

“Legos are legendary,” said Matt Besterman, Merlin Entertainment’s spokesman. “They’ve been around since the 1950s entertaining generations of children. The factory in Denmark that originally created them was always getting requests from people to ‘see how the bricks are made.’ Lego’s popularity has never waned.”

The last day for the theme park’s season is Nov. 28, but the Legoland Hotel will remain open throughout the year.

“Legoland’s mission is to make families happy,” Besterman said.