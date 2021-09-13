The unretiring Tara Sullivan

How do you retire when the spirit’s still on fire? Tara Sullivan, former New York State Bridge Authority chairwoman, said her career began and will end with her fulfilling her lifelong mission: Mentoring women and girls to succeed in leadership, business and government.

“When I came to the Bridge Authority 11 years ago, there had never been a woman in a leadership role of any kind. Now, there are three women listed on the letterhead: our new governor, Kathy Hochul; the chair of the board, Joan McDonald (also the director of operations for Westchester County); and NYSBA’s new executive director, Maureen Coleman,” she said proudly. “That’s a first, and I’d like to think I helped make it happen.”

Sullivan grew up in Woodstock, where both her parents were painters, and the Hudson Valley is the only home she’s ever known. Retirement finds turning her attention to family, making more time for herself and continuing to help the women and girls she’s been committed to helping put cracks — and occasionally shatter — the “glass ceiling” women continue to face.

When guests at her July 2021 retirement party told Sullivan how wonderful she was, “I told them it was the Bridge Authority that made me look good,” Sullivan said.

“We never used taxpayer money to maintain the bridges and the lowest tolls in the nation.” (The authority was created in March 1932 by soon-to-be elected President Franklin D. Roosevelt who proposed it as a solution to funding a new span to connect Greene and Columbia counties. Five mid-Hudson bridges and the Walkway Over the Hudson are under the purview of the state authority.)

“We in the Hudson Valley should be celebrating the Bridge Authority, which has kept our bridges in such wonderful condition and keeping prices affordable. We are so lucky we have it and own it. We’re gearing up to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Bear Mountain Bridge in 2024.”

The authority has hosted delegations from all over the world who come to study its bridges. Sullivan said it will host an international conference during the celebration of Bear Mountain Bridge’s 100th birthday. “The architects and engineers are amazed at how well our bridges are doing.”

Sullivan has also battled to keep the authority a distinct and separate entity. When former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismissed the former board and was planning to attempt to merge it with the Thruway Authority and state Department of Transportation, six pages of officials’ names from counties, towns and villages were collected to oppose the plan.

“The Bridge Authority is unique. We’re currently replacing the north span of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge and that will be completed by 2023. It’s the biggest project in the history of the Bridge Authority, but in accordance with the terms FDR set out when creating the Bridge Authority, we can only charge the toll that is needed to take care of the bridges — nothing else. There are no extras to skim. That’s why it’s a clean, mean maintenance machine. It charges the toll payer what it costs to keep the bridges in perfect condition.”

Sullivan is proud to see New York’s first female governor take over in Albany. “This is a watershed event for women and girls,” said the lifelong public servant. For Sullivan, seeing another lifelong female public servant rise to governor is an occasion to celebrate on both sides of the aisle. The vitriolic atmosphere that has permeated Albany is considered in dire need of airing — particularly after Attorney General Letitia James’ scathing report on the sexual harassment allegations levied against Cuomo, which led to his resignation.

Sullivan has confidence that Hochul will lead residents out of the malaise that has engulfed the state capitol.

“The brave women who spoke out against Andrew Cuomo knew what they were going into. They knew they would be hounded by the press and criticized on social media. The fact that they moved forward despite the obstacles they face and the fact that they did that means I must be there for them as well. They’ve helped make a change, and they’ve made it possible for us to have our first woman governor,” said Sullivan.

With official duties behind her — but always with an eye on what’s best for the place she calls home — Sullivan is on the board for Historic Bridges of the Hudson Valley, which she founded during her tenure as chair of the Bridge Authority. She continues to serve on the Dutchess County Ethics Board and remains very much involved with a project that is near and dear to her heart—the Hudson River Skywalk.

Skywalk links the home of Hudson River artist Thomas Cole in the village of Catskill with that of his mentor, Frederick Church, in Olana on the east side of the Hudson River via the Rip Van winkle Bridge.

Both painters’ homes are now historic sites that see many visitors pass through their doors. Skywalk has made a road trip to these historic homes even more enticing.

“There are sidewalks on the bridge that are wide enough for a painter to set up his canvas … and seating so that people can sit and enjoy the most incredible views in the world. The concept happened phenomenally fast; it was a surprise to everyone that it became so successful. To my mind, it was a concept waiting to happen,” Sullivan said. She credits her parents, both painters, for the inspiration that motivated her to create Skywalk.

Sullivan also is lending a hand at daughter Annie’s new business in Red Hook. “She and Mike opened Bliss Juice and Smoothie right before Covid-19 hit, and it has just taken off for them. They get up every morning at 4 a.m. to get ready for the workday; they are committed to their business and customers. I love having the time working with them.”

She’s also enjoying being a new grandmother, albeit long-distance, to her daughter Shirin’s son, Roland. Shirin, a labor attorney, lives with her husband, Jules, in Oregon.

All in all, days are still busy for Sullivan. “One perk about being retired,” she said with a chuckle. “I don’t have to get up at the crack of dawn anymore.”