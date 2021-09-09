Kyndryl names former IBM executive Harsh Chugh as chief operating officer

Kyndryl has announced that Harsh Chugh will join its executive team as chief operating officer.

Kyndryl is a new, public IBM spinoff, the formation of which was announced in April, created from the separation of its managed infrastructure services business. Its official separation from IBM is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Chugh has 20 years of experience in engineering, management consulting, finance and operations roles, including serving in leadership roles at IBM.

Chugh was vice president and functional chief operating officer for IBM’s Global Markets organization from January 2019 to May 2020 and vice president of finance and operations for IBM’s Digital Business Group from 2016 to 2018.

Most recently, he has served as chief financial officer at PlanSource, an employee benefits administration technology company based in Florida, since May 2020.

“Kyndryl’s goal is to apply world-class talent and modern and resilient IT systems to help customers realize their business ambitions, and it is important to maintain financial discipline and an operating vision that matches our mission,” said Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl’s chief executive officer. “Harsh Chugh is expert in delivering operational excellence, in building teams that get great results and in deploying the best talent for critical projects. I am delighted Harsh will direct our operations and help Kyndryl advance the vital systems that power progress for our customers.”

In late July, Kyndryl also announced its new chief financial officer, David Wyshner, who previously led the global finance organization of XPO Logistics and served as chief financial officer of Wyndham Worldwide.