Kyle Van De Water, attorney and former congressional candidate, found dead in apparent suicide

Kyle Van De Water, a U.S. Army veteran and Poughkeepsie attorney who ran as the Republican candidate in the 2020 race for 19th Congressional District, was found dead on Sept. 7 in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Van De Water was 41 years old and police are reported to be investigating the death as a possible suicide.

Van De Water was an associate in the Poughkeepsie law firm Corbally, Gartland and Rappleyea LLP when be entered the political spectrum.

He had planned to run for Congress again this year against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, but dropped out of the race in late August by announcing, “Unfortunately, circumstances in my life have changed and I am no longer able to give 110% towards this endeavor. For the good of the party, and the district, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy. “

Van De Water was born in Rhinebeck and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 2002 and a J.D. from Albany Law School in 2005 before joining the Army.

His eight-year military career included deployment in Afghanistan, where he was awarded a Bronze Star in 2011. After leaving active duty, he continued to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps, holding the rank of major.

Delgado released a statement praising Van De Water’s patriotism.

“My heart breaks for Kyle, and his beautiful family,” he said. “We shared a number of conversations about family and country, and I walked away from each one knowing that he had a profound love for both.

“I know he will be immensely missed, and I’m praying for all who loved him – his friends, fellow soldiers, and family. Kyle’s death is tragically felt not only on an individual level, but also nationally, as far too many veterans across our country are going without the support and care that their service to our great land undoubtedly necessitates.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement: “My heart is broken for Kyle’s children and family. My prayers are with them as they attempt to come to grips with this absolute tragedy.

“Kyle was a war hero who put his life and well-being on the line for his country. We owe him, his family, and all of our brave service men and women everything for the sacrifices they have made.

“To all our service men and women who struggle upon returning home, and anyone who may be struggling with this news, please know that help is always available to you.”

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis and have considered suicide, please contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.