Xerox moves listing from NYSE to Nasdaq

Xerox Holdings Corp. is transferring its common stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective Sept. 21.

The Norwalk-headquartered company will continue to use the XRX ticker on the Nasdaq. The company did not explain why it decided to leave the NYSE after six decades.

“I want to thank the NYSE, our listing exchange for the last 60 years, for its partnership,” said John Visentin, Xerox’s vice chairman and CEO.

Xerox opened for trading this morning at $21.15, sandwiched between its 52-week low of $17.05 and its 52-week high of $26.96.