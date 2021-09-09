Home Aviation Sun Country Airlines debuts service from Bradley to Orlando

Sun Country Airlines debuts service from Bradley to Orlando

Phil Hall
The discount air carrier Sun Country Airlines has begun twice-a-week service between Bradley International Airport and Florida’s Orlando International Airport.

Sun Country AirlinesFlights will depart from Bradley to Orlando on Thursdays at 11:10 a.m. and return from Orlando to Bradley on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. This is Sun Country’s second passenger route from Bradley – the carrier introduced service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in May – and is the second new Florida-bound route from Bradley this summer following the launch of JetBlue service to Miami in June.

The new route gives added competition to startup Avelo Airlines, which is launching service between Tweed New Haven Airport and four Florida destinations in November, including Orlando. Avelo is the first airline to connect the shoreline-based airport with the Sunshine State.

