Knight named CEO of Harrison Edwards

The Armonk-based marketing and public relations firm Harrison Edwards has promoted COO and Executive Vice President Bob Knight to become its new CEO.

He assumed leadership of the company from Carolyn Mandelker on Sept. 1. She founded Harrison Edwards in 1987. Mandelker will remain with the firm in a consulting role.

Knight joined Harrison Edwards in 2005, assumed COO and executive vice president duties in 2015 and became partner in 2018. In recent years, Knight led the firm’s entry into the field of broadband.

“He has tremendous vision for the future, he spots trends early, and capitalizes on every opportunity,” Mandelker said of Knight. “He has a real passion for excellence and team-building.“

In addition to his career with Harrison Edwards in marketing, public relations, broadband and related fields, Knight is serving his sixth term as an economic and community development commissioner for the town of Ridgefield in Connecticut. He also serves as Ridgefield’s deputy recovery coordinator, and is on the Connecticut Region 5 (Pandemic) Long-Term Recovery Committee for Business and Jobs. He also is a state committee member of the Regional Plan Association of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“I’m thrilled to assume the leadership role at Harrison Edwards and am equally excited for the many opportunities ahead for our firm and in our industry. Our people are dynamic and smart, and I’m fully dedicated to bringing out the best in each of them and in every one of our clients,” Knight said.

Knight is co-chair of the Fiber Broadband Association’s Public Officials Group in Washington, D.C., representing more than 150 cities, towns and counties across 33 states. He is a founding member of the National Fiber Coalition and is a 2021 chairman of the Broadband Communities Summit in Houston. Knight is a past board chair of the Westchester Coalition for the Hungry and Homeless and served as board vice president for the Westchester/Fairfield chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.