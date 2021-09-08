UBS affiliate investment adviser Mitchell WealthCare goes independent

Mitchell WealthCare, the advisory firm formerly affiliated with UBS, has launched as Next Level Private, an independent fiduciary registered investment adviser.

The firm, headquartered in Harrison, is made up of eight people and manages over $850 million in assets.

It will continue to be run by Barry Mitchell, founder and managing director, along with the entire team from Mitchell WealthCare.

“My team and I get to the office every day asking ourselves, ‘What can we do today to make life better for our clients?'” Mitchell said. “Now as an independent RIA and fiduciary, we are free from previous proprietary constraints and have a lot more available to us in terms of research, investment solutions and technology that can put our clients in a better financial position.”

Mitchell was ranked No. 9 in this year’s Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for high-net worth clients in New York state.

Next Level Private will continue to offer a range of financial services, including planning, fiduciary advice and financial advocacy.

Now that it is an independent firm, it has access to financial research, planning resources and product offerings that it could not offer to clients as part of UBS.