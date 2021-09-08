Force3 Pro Gear acquires former Lindquist Security property in Stratford

Force3 Pro Gear has acquired the former Lindquist Security Co. property at 240 Hathaway Drive in Stratford for $1.85 million.

The 20,062-square-foot industrial building had been owned and occupied by Lindquist for over 25 years.

Recently the company decided to liquidate its inventory, close the business and put the property on the market.

Force3 Pro Gear was formerly based in Milford, according to Vidal/Wettenstein partner Bruce Wettenstein, who represented the seller.

Force3 manufactures and distributes protective gear for the sports industry. Its equipment is worn by more than 30 Major League Baseball catchers, which has resulted in the Major League Baseball Players Association becoming shareholders.

The new space will “serve as our showroom for all our products, office space for employees, in-house customizations, new test facility, warehouse and all direct-to-consumer capabilities,” said Jason Klein, president and founder of Force3 Pro Gear.

Lawrence Langerman of Karp, Langerman of Milford was counsel for the seller.