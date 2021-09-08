American Airlines to cease Tweed flights on Sept. 30

American Airlines is ending its service between Tweed New Haven Airport and Philadelphia International Airport on Sept. 30.

The carrier had originally announced the discontinuation of its Tweed flights last November, but resumed its presence at the shoreline airport in December after receiving pandemic-related federal stimulus dollars. However, the federal aid program ends on Sept. 30 and the airline is not selling tickets for its New Haven-Philadelphia flights beyond that date.

American Airlines did not issue a formal announcement concluding its Tweed flights, but in a statement to Connecticut Public Radio it acknowledged flights were concluding at the end of the month.

“We don’t have any immediate plans to resume service in New Haven but are always evaluating our network,” said Brian Metham, an airline spokesperson.

American began its Philadelphia service from Tweed in 2013, replacing it in the summer of 2020 with service from Tweed to Charlotte, North Carolina. It was the only commercial carrier serving Tweed, which will see the resumption of commercial srvice in November when Avelo Airlines begins service to four Florida airports.