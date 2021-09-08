The Would Restaurant in Highland announces closing

The Would Restaurant in the Ulster County town of Highland has closed after 47 years in business.

In a statement on its home page, the restaurant’s management said, “The Would Restaurant is officially closed. Thank you all for the support through the years.

“We are grateful for the many catered parties, weddings, and special events that we have catered. To our regulars thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the kind words and support through the years. And of course, for all the memories.”

The Would was opened in 1974 by Doris Wildrick, whose daughter Claire Winslow took over ownership in partnership with Debra L. Dooley in 1994. The restaurant specialized in New American cuisine under the direction of chef Fred Korman, who had been with the restaurant since 1996.