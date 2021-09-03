Yonkers’ Fleetwood Plaza to add UPS Store, Rita’s Italian Ice

A UPS Store and Rita’s Italian Ice are coming soon to the Fleetwood Plaza Shopping Center at 850 Bronx River Rd. in Yonkers, according to Royal Properties.

Royal Properties brokered the deal, representing the landlord and Rita’s, while RIPCO Real Estate represented the UPS Store.

Both new tenants signed long-term leases.

Rita’s will occupy an 858-square foot space, while the UPS Store’s space will total 1,343 square feet. The new UPS Store was formerly occupied by Gellar Dental, which moved into recently constructed office space on the plaza’s second floor.

Fleetwood Plaza’s current tenants include CVS, Dunkin’ Donuts, Sylvan Learning Center, Subway, Hair Dimensions and Fleetwood Laundry and Dry Cleaners.