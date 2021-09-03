Former Yankees star Mark Teixeira sells Greenwich estate for $7M

Former New York Yankees first baseman and ESPN personality Mark Teixeira has sold his Greenwich estate for $7 million, according to Realtor.com.

The property, whose address was not disclosed, includes a Shingle-style home set on 2.4 acres. The gated abode features six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The main two floors offer 9,764 square feet of total living space.

Teixeira, who also played for the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, paid $6.7 million for the property in March 2009, shortly after signing an eight-year, $180 million contract with the Yankees, according to Realtor.com.