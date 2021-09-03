Cloud-based tech firm stays in Norwalk, but changes address

Success Systems Inc., a supplier of cloud-based, turnkey store automation solutions for a variety of independent outlets, is staying in Norwalk but at a different address.

The firm has signed a lease for 5,649 square feet at MerrittView, located at 383 Main Ave. Success Systems had been based at 200 Connecticut Ave.

Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan represented the company in the transaction, and had done the same when Success Systems first relocated to Norwalk from Stamford in 2015.

“It’s been a pleasure representing Success Systems once again in their lease negotiations,” Hannigan said. “There were many available suites to tour in all areas of Norwalk, but by focusing on the most important factors of value and location, we were able to guide the decision-making process, find the best solution to suit their needs, and negotiate very favorable economic terms.”

The sublandlord was represented by Executive Managing Director Patricia Valenti of Newmark Knight Frank. The landlord of the MerrittView building is Empire State Realty Trust.