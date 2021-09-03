Xerox combines three business lines to create CareAR subsidiary

Xerox Holdings Corp. has launched a new subsidiary called CareAR, A Xerox Company. The move consolidates its CareAR Inc., DocuShare and XMPie businesses under a single holding entity named CareAR Holdings.

According to the Norwalk company, the combination of the DocuShare content management system, XMPie cross-media platform, and Xerox’s PARC Alto AI artificial intelligence engine will create a new platform supporting service workforces with visual tools and data access designed to deliver high-quality service experiences for service employees and end-customers while lowering the operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions of service providers.

In a press statement, Xerox added that the “backbone of the new CareAR platform is the augmented reality technology Xerox gained through the acquisition of CareAR Inc., announced earlier this year, which integrates with ServiceNow Field Service Management and allows service technicians to tap into the knowledge of more experienced technicians through live, AR assisted instruction.”

CareAR will be led by Xerox President and Chief Operations Officer Steve Bandrowczak, who will expand his current role to also serve as CareAR’s chairman. Sam Waicberg, the original founder of Care Inc., will serve as CareAR’s president.