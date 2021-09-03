Home Fairfield Xerox combines three business lines to create CareAR subsidiary

Xerox combines three business lines to create CareAR subsidiary

By
Phil Hall
-

Xerox Holdings Corp. has launched a new subsidiary called CareAR, A Xerox Company. The move consolidates its CareAR Inc., DocuShare and XMPie businesses under a single holding entity named CareAR Holdings.

According to the Norwalk company, the combination of the DocuShare content management system, XMPie cross-media platform, and Xerox’s PARC Alto AI artificial intelligence engine will create a new platform supporting service workforces with visual tools and data access designed to deliver high-quality service experiences for service employees and end-customers while lowering the operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions of service providers.

In a press statement, Xerox added that the “backbone of the new CareAR platform is the augmented reality technology Xerox gained through the acquisition of CareAR Inc., announced earlier this year, which integrates with ServiceNow Field Service Management and allows service technicians to tap into the knowledge of more experienced technicians through live, AR assisted instruction.”

CareAR will be led by Xerox President and Chief Operations Officer Steve Bandrowczak, who will expand his current role to also serve as CareAR’s chairman. Sam Waicberg, the original founder of Care Inc., will serve as CareAR’s president.

Previous articleBig Y offers shopper app-based grocery checkout
Next articleCloud-based tech firm stays in Norwalk, but changes address
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here