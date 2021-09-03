Big Y offers shopper app-based grocery checkout

The Big Y supermarket chain is now offering shoppers a digital solution that enables them to bypass the cash register and check out on their phones.

Working in partnership with the mobile shopping solutions provider FutureProof Retail, Big Y has rolled out its new myExpress Checkout Scan & Go service. Customers can scan their items with the myExpress Checkout app, bag their items and pay in the app to complete their purchase.

The new service also allows customers to view sale specials and redeem myBigY targeted offers and digital coupons while shopping.

Big Y is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, and operates 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and nine Big Y Express Gas and Convenience locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Within Fairfield County, Big Y has stores in Bethel, Monroe, Newtown, Shelton and Stratford.