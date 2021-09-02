Anderson Center opens first preschool program in partnership with Dutchess County preschool

The Anderson Center for Autism, an educational, vocational and residential nonprofit for children and adults with autism, announced in late August that its first preschool program will open this September.

The program will be offered at the Cold Spring Early Learning Center, a public school in Stanfordville. It will have a capacity of 20 students in two full-day classrooms, which will have a self-contained special education room and an integrated setting.

The new program will offer two full-day classrooms at the Cold Spring Early Learning Center, noted Janine Babcock, director of pupil personnel at Pine Plains Central School District.

“Currently, children have to travel to center-based programs in the southern or western ends of the county,” she said. “Anderson’s new program will provide a much-needed local option for families and school districts in the Northern Dutchess area. We look forward to being able to help serve children with special needs and their families for years to come. “

The program will offer occupational, speech and physical therapy services to students, and follow principles of applied behavioral therapy.

The Anderson Center offers services on its Staatsburg campus and offsite around Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties, but this program will be the organization’s first initiative focused on children ages 3 to 5.

“This will present a long-awaited, much-needed option in Dutchess County for young children with autism and their families,” said Patrick Paul, CEO and executive director of the Anderson Center. “With a capacity of 20 students, we expect full enrollment very quickly as we open our doors for the first time in September. We’re also pleased to incorporate daycare services into the preschool, which have already been approved by the Dutchess County Department of Health.”