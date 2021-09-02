Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices acquires its own Hudson Valley Properties franchise

Berkshire Hathaway affiliate HomeServices of America has acquired Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties.

The Hudson Valley company previously operated as an independent franchisee of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, but will now be owned entirely by HomeServices of America. It will join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties family of brands, which includes New York and Westchester Properties.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties is one of the most highly respected independent brokerages in our global network,” said Candace Adams, president and CEO of the New England Properties family of brands. “The team’s rich local market expertise — coupled with its proven track record of success — makes Hudson Valley Properties an outstanding addition to our growing network of sales professionals now reaching from Manhattan to the Mid-Hudson Valley, underscoring our strength as a regional powerhouse.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties was founded in 1980 by Steve Domber and became a Berkshire Hathaway franchisee in 2014. It has 13 offices and more than 400 agents serving Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster and Columbia counties.

From June 2020 to June 2021, it closed nearly 4,300 units and roughly $1.5 billion of sales volume. It ranked No. 303 among the tops real estate brokerages in the United States.

Domber will remain in his current role as president, along with the group’s leadership team.

“HomeServices stands for everything I have strived for in building our company — strength, stability and integrity,” Domber said. “By joining HomeServices of America and partnering with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties, we will now have access to greater resources and services, which will be a tremendous benefit to all of our associates as they better serve the real estate needs of their clients.”

HomeServices will now operate in more than 920 offices across 32 states, with over 46,000 real estate professionals in its employ. It facilitated over $152 billion in residential real estate sales in 2020.