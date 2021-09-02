CT teams with Apple to offer digital versions of driver’s licenses

Connecticut is one of the first states to partner with Apple to roll out digital versions of driver’s licenses and state IDs.

The process lets users upload a photo of their documentation to their Apple Wallet, which is accessible over their iPhone and Apple Watch. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.

“We’re excited to bring a new addition to our state’s modernization efforts that will make our residents’ lives easier, and keep their identities secure through the use of mobile driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

“We’re pleased to be one of the first states working with Apple to deploy driver’s licenses and state identification cards in Apple Wallet, and we’re looking forward to taking the next steps to make sure this new feature benefits our residents,” he added.

Other states participating in the program are Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said the company is “already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”

A number of security measures are included in the initiative, including the ability to delete one’s data should their device be misplaced or stolen.

A date for when the process will be available has not been announced.