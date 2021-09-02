Public health protocols announced for Norwalk Oyster Festival

The Norwalk Seaport Association has published its health and safety policy protocols for this year’s Norwalk Oyster Festival, which will be held in Veterans Park from Sept. 10 to 12.

Attendees at this year’s event will not be required to produce proof of Covid-19 vaccination or wear face masks in the outdoor festival, although passengers on the Oyster Festival shuttle buses will be required to wear masks while in the vehicles.

The festival has expanded the parameters of its site to better enable social distancing, with gates and entrance area spacing tripled to 10 feet, walkways in the Arts & Crafts area doubled to more than 30 feet, and more socially distanced chairs added at entertainment areas.

More socially distanced seating is also being added at entertainment areas and in the dining tents, and more bathrooms and hand sanitizing stations are being installed. The Norwalk Seaport Association is also teaming with Griffin Health and the State of Connecticut to offer open an area for attendees to receive Covid vaccines during the event.

The festival organizers are encouraging advanced ticket purchasing via the seaport.org website and pre-tickets guests will be given fast track admission to the event.