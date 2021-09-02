Home Economy Comptroller Lembo updates forecast with projected $265.3M General Fund surplus

Comptroller Lembo updates forecast with projected $265.3M General Fund surplus

By
Phil Hall
-

Comptroller Kevin Lembo has updated his monthly financial and economic update forecast with the projection of a $265.3 million surplus in the state’s General Fund. This marks Lembo’s first projection for the current fiscal year.

NY Fed business activityLembo noted that Connecticut’s Budget Reserve Fund – more commonly known as the “Rainy Day Fund” – is projected to exceed its statutory cap, which could be used for payments towards unfunded pension liabilities. He estimated the excess revenue from volatility transfers for Fiscal Year 2021 to be $1.14 billion, which will be deposited after final year-end auditing.

“Connecticut’s economy continues to grow modestly,” said Lembo. “It’s encouraging to see so many in Connecticut finding employment and wages rising to meet the new demand for labor. Our state largely avoided the worst-case economic scenarios forecast at the onset of the pandemic due to the strength of the stock and housing markets and essential federal aid.”

However, Lembo warned that uncertainty connected to the Delta variant of Covid-19 could impact the economic progress that the state has recorded in recent months, including seven consecutive months of job gains and a strong housing market.

“After all the nation has endured since March of 2020, it’s natural for consumers to be wary of the surge of this new variant,” Lembo said. “I expect we’ll continue to see an erratic recovery, and may experience some short-term setbacks, but with increasing rates of vaccinations and thoughtful continued government assistance, I’m hopeful that we will see more economic progress over the next few months.”

He also expressed caution on the potential problems that could that will be created when federal pandemic relief programs begin to expire.

“As many federal programs come to an end, it will be critical to monitor the effects on residents and employers and intervene when necessary to protect the economic gains we’ve achieved and continue to build on that momentum,” he said.

Previous articlePublic health protocols announced for Norwalk Oyster Festival
Next articleBankruptcy judge approves Purdue Pharma settlement
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here