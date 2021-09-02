Ex-Fairfield CFO pleads not guilty in case related to fill pile investigation

The saga of Fairfield’s fill pile has added another chapter, as the town’s former chief fiscal officer has pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges.

Robert Mayer, a New Canaan resident, is alleged to have stolen records from Fairfield Town Hall after his termination last year. He is charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, second-degree forgery and evidence tampering.

Mayer has been included as an “uncharged co-conspirator” in the ongoing fill pile investigation, which began in 2017. The town hired Julian Development in 2013 to operate the site and reduce it by 40,000 cubic yards, but it eventually increased by nearly three times. Contaminants were later discovered on the property, resulting in illegal dumping charges for a variety of persons.

Those include the development company’s co-owner Jason Julian, the town’s former human resources director Emmet Hibson; ex-public works director Joe Michelangelo; former public works superintendent Scott Bartlett; former conservation director Brian Carey; and ex-town contractor Robert Grabarek.

Mayer’s alleged involvement in the scheme includes asking a subordinate to alter town vouchers pertaining to Julian Development and stealing weight tickets and other documents related to the fill pile.

Also named as uncharged co-conspirators in the case are former Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau and ex-police chief Christopher Lyddy.