Westchester receives $4.1 million from HUD for reducing lead hazard in homes

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Sept. 1 awarded $95 million to 28 state and local governments in order to identify and eliminate lead and other potential hazards in the homes of over 3,700 low-income families. Of that amount, Westchester County will receive $4.1 million for removing lead from 180 housing units.

The overall amount from HUD includes $12 million from its Healthy Homes Supplemental Funding, which targets home safety hazards other than lead.

Out of Westchester’s $4.1 million, $3.5 million will go toward mitigating lead poisoning risk, and the remaining $600,000 will make up the Healthy Homes Supplemental amount.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children who live in households at or below the federal poverty level and that were built before 1978 are at the highest risk for lead poisoning, especially those ages 6 and under.

Lead exposure can cause brain and nervous system damage, and problems related to growth, development, learning, behavior, hearing and speech.

“Lead hazards often disproportionately affect high-risk communities, such as minorities, low-income populations, children and persons with disabilities,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD’s deputy regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “This funding will assist Westchester County to control lead-based paint hazards in eligible privately owned rental or owner-occupied housing and improve the health and quality of life for these residents.”

“With these grants, HUD makes it clear that ensuring healthy and safe homes for families is a top priority,” said HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge. “A healthy home provides a foundation for a healthy life, and that is why HUD is committed to protecting families from lead and other home health hazards and providing healthy and sustainable housing.”