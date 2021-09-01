CEO shuffle at Danbury, Stamford companies

A Danbury company has gained a new president and CEO, while a Stamford one has lost its CEO, in a pair of otherwise unrelated moves.

AlphaCoin LLC, a Danbury manufacturer of high-precision components for the aerospace, defense and medical industries, has named Alec Searle its president and CEO, effective Sept. 1.

AlphaCoin’s business units include GAR Electroforming of Danbury, Connecticut Coining of Bethel and Gasser of Commack, New York.

Before joining AlphaCoin, Searle was chief operating officer at Paradigm Precision, a private equity-owned fabrication and machining company.

In his new role, Searle will be responsible for providing strategic guidance, leadership and management to the existing platform and helping to grow the business through strategic acquisitions.

“I was attracted to AlphaCoin because of the unparalleled range of manufacturing capabilities and the strong desire of the team to partner long term with customers,” Searle said. “I look forward to working both internally and externally to strengthen and grow our capabilities and to be the partner of choice for the products we provide.”

Meanwhile, Jim Holbrook, CEO of Stamford’s Daymon Worldwide – which provides marketing, branding, and market research data analysis services intended to create leading private brands – has exited that role to become chairman of the board of directors at SinnovaTek.

That company, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a developer and integrator of advanced food processing equipment and technology through its family of companies, including SinnoVita and FirstWave.

Holbrook’s appointment follows a $5 million investment in SinnovaTek by St. Louis’ Lewis & Clark AgriFood, which was announced in mid-July.

Daymon has yet to name a replacement for Holbrook.