CT legislative committee passes ‘emergency regulations’ to speed up online betting before NFL season starts

With the start of the NFL season just a week away, the Connecticut legislature’s Regulations Review Committee has voted to adopt “emergency regulations” to speed up sports betting, fantasy sports, online keno and online sales of lottery tickets.

The 9-4 vote only goes so far, however, as the future of such offerings at the state’s tribal casinos is still dependent on approval from the U.S. Department of Interior. That office’s review period expires on Sept. 9 – the same day that the NFL season begins.

The Interior Department has been expected to approve the necessary alterations to the state’s compact with the casinos. If it does not formally rule on the changes by the Sept. 9 deadline, they will go into effect. The state Department of Consumer Protection would then issue sports betting and iGaming licenses.

Mohegan Sun has signed an agreement with FanDuel, and Foxwoods with DraftKings, for those offerings.

“The passage of the regulations for sports wagering and online gaming is a significant step forward for Connecticut and our partners in this new marketplace,” Gov. Ned Lamont said following the committee’s vote.

“In working collaboratively with the Mohegan Tribe, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Connecticut has crafted nation-leading legislation, which will position our state as a leader in this space and will provide an elevated user experience for eligible residents,” he said.

The state has set its sports betting tax rate at 13.75% of gross gaming revenue (GGR) for both online and onsite gambling.

Online casinos – which are defined as Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun but not the Connecticut Lottery – will pay an 18% GGR tax on interactive slots and tables. That figure will rise to 20% after five years.

The committee’s “no” votes were all by Republicans, including Reps. Ben McGorty (Shelton) and Dave Rutigliano (Trumbull).