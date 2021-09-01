Taiwan seeks to buy 10 MH-60Rs from Sikorsky Aircraft

Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft may soon be receiving another contract from a foreign military as Taiwan’s government is seeking to revive a stalled plan to acquire shipboard anti-submarine helicopters as part of its increased defense budget.

In 2015, the U.S. Department of State approved Taiwan’s request acquire 10 MH-60Rs from Sikorsky, but the purchase was repeatedly delayed due to shortfalls within Taiwan’s defense budget.

The $16.8 billion Taiwan defense budget for 2022 is a 4% year-over-year increase and comes when there have been increased rumblings from the Chinese government, which views Taiwan as a renegade territory.

Taiwan’s media reported the government is seeking to buy 10 MH-60Rs in a purchase that will be spread over a number of years, along with Mk 54 torpedoes, Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, and guns.

The new MH-60Rs would replace Taiwan’s aging fleet of naval helicopters, which includes Sikorsky S-70C(M) aircraft dating back to the 1980s.