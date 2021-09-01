Traditionally, residential properties that sit on the market for extended periods either have their listing prices cut or are withdrawn. However, the spec house in Dutchess County proposed by the British luxury car company Aston Martin is going in the opposite direction: After a year on the market at $7.7 million with no takers, the property is now being listed at $8.25 million.

According to a report in the trade journal The Real Deal, the planned 5,983-square-foot residence at 155 Woody Row Road in Milan will feature four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

In addition there will be a wine cellar, a lounge with a bar, a pool with an 873-square-foot pool house that includes a hot tub and sauna, an architect-designed tree house, an agricultural food garden and, according to the listing, three “multi-functioning guest ‘pods.’”

In a nod to the company’s automotive roots, there will also be a 2,000-foot winding driveway. The residence will be heated and cooled by geothermal energy.

The 55-acre property has been named Sylvan Rock and was created by Aston Martin Design and S3 Architecture. When a buyer is secured, construction is expected to take 16 to 18 months to complete.