First round of CT’s ‘Back to Work’ bonus payments going out this week

First round of CT’s ‘Back to Work’ bonus payments going out this...

The first round of $1,000 bonus payments authorized through the state’s “Back to Work CT” program is being mailed this week to over 1,500 eligible participants.

The program, introduced by Gov. Ned Lamont in May, is designed to provide an additional bonus payment to long-term unemployed workers who live in Connecticut, are transitioning back to the workforce and have obtained new jobs.

It is supported by Connecticut’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which utilizes federal funding obtained through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Approximately $10 million has been allocated for the program, which will provide bonus payments for up to 10,000 eligible applicants. It is administered by the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services in conjunction with the Connecticut Department of Labor and runs through Dec. 31.

“Many workers who were displaced during the early months in the pandemic and faced long-term unemployment are now transitioning back into the workforce and starting to rebuild,” Lamont said.

“This one-time bonus payment will help some of those workers pay for the critical things they need to get back to work, including child care. This is the latest tool in our toolbox to maximize our state’s recovery from the pandemic.”

“This is a job seekers market. It’s a great time for people to get back into the workforce and take advantage of opportunities to improve salary and benefits, or even start a new career,” added Connecticut Department of Labor interim Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo.

“Women were hit particularly hard by the pandemic recession in terms of lost jobs and lost income,” he continued. “At the same time, women remain primary caretakers for their families, making it difficult for them to re-enter the workforce early due to child care and other responsibilities, which leads to additional lost income.”

To be eligible for a Back to Work CT incentive payment, a person must:

Have filed an unemployment compensation weekly claim with the state of Connecticut for the week May 23 to 29, 2021.

Have filed an unemployment compensation weekly claim with the state for 11 additional weeks between Dec. 27, 2020 and May 22, 2021.

Obtain and maintain a full-time job for eight consecutive weeks between May 30 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Not file an unemployment compensation weekly claim with the state for any portion of the required eight consecutive weeks of employment.

The Department of Revenue Services may contact an applicant directly to substantiate his or her employment following completion of the required eight consecutive weeks of employment.