Norwalk’s Neurosurgical Associates rebrands, plans Danbury office

Norwalk’s Neurosurgical Associates of Southwestern CT has changed its name to Elite Brain and Spine of Connecticut, and is opening an office in Danbury.

Along with a redesigned website, elitebrainspine.com, the company said its new identity more accurately reflects its approach to specialized patient care and minimally invasive surgery.

Shawn Finnegan, chief neurosurgical PA Western Connecticut Health Network and president of the practice, said that employing state-of-the-art technology and surgical techniques sets a new bar of prestige.

“It also sounds more modernized as I feel our practice has evolved over the last few years to more of a modern approach to neurosurgical care,” he said.

The physicians at Elite Brain and Spine of Connecticut are subspecialized, board-certified neurosurgeons with training and experience performing all surgical procedures involving the brain, spine and neurovascular systems.

Since opening in 1985, the practice has treated over 50,000 patients. The group is currently the only surgical practice in western Connecticut that provides innovative endovascular care for cerebrovascular disease. Elite Brain and Spine of Connecticut treats patients with a wide range of conditions, from complex neurological tumors and head injury caused by accidents, to patients who have suffered a stroke or aneurysm.

“We are (in the process of) opening a new office (in Danbury), and I think it is a very appropriate time to publicize our new branding and name change,” Finnegan said.