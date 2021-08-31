Connecticut’s Flagship Producing Theaters enacts vaccine and mask mandates

Connecticut’s Flagship Producing Theaters (CFPT) has announced that audiences must be fully vaccinated and masked while attending indoor performances at its six venues.

Proof of vaccination will be required in order to gain admission to the venues. CFPT also stated that its theater personnel must wear masks indoors – except for the on-stage performers –and be fully vaccinated unless they meet exemptions for medical or religious purposes.

“Since the global pandemic closed our buildings in 2020, we have been eager to welcome Connecticut back to the theater in-person, safely,” said Michael Barker, managing director of the Westport Country Playhouse, one of the six CFPT venues.

“Vaccines and masks prevent the spread of Covid-19 and allow us to share the collective electricity of live performance, unmediated by a screen. We are guided by science and always listening to our audience, with safety as our highest priority.”

The other CFPT venues include Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf Theatre and Yale Repertory Theatre.