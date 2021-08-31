Home Courts Greenwich man pleads guilty to investment fraud charges

Greenwich man pleads guilty to investment fraud charges

By
Phil Hall
-

Greenwich resident Samuel Klein has pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering offenses related to an investment scheme.

Greenwich investment scheme fraudAccording to the charges brought against him, Klein controlled five different investment-focused entities. Between July 2016 and June 2019, Klein defrauded four investors of $1.45 million through false representations.

The greatest swindle involved an investor who entrusted one of Klein’s entities with a check for $200,000 for a purported investment in distressed debt, which was followed by another payment of $50,000.

Klein used the funds that he gained from his victims for personal and other expenditures. He pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of property taken by fraud and one count of money laundering, and each offense carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Klein, who has agreed to pay restitution of roughly $1.5 million, is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22. He is free on a $500,000 bond pending sentencing.

Previous articleStudy finds most Americans feel they aren’t being paid enough
Next articleYonkers power plant project switches on new phase
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here