ShopRite in Tallman to close after 43 years

One of Rockland County’s oldest supermarkets will be closing its doors after 43 years in business.

The ShopRite at 250 Route 59 in Tallman is shuttering at the end of September. The store is part of the family-owned Inserra Supermarkets chain within the Wakefern cooperative. Management stated that employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other Rockland County-based ShopRite stores.

The Tallman closing marks the second ShopRite in the Hudson Valley region to announce the end of operations, following the news that the ShopRite in Newburgh is also going out business at the end of September.