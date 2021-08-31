Study finds most Americans feel they aren’t being paid enough

More than three-quarters of Americans are dissatisfied with their wages, according to a new survey released by Business.org.

In a national poll of 700 working adults, 77% of respondents believed they weren’t being paid enough for their duties while 15% stated their employer doesn’t pay them on time.

If given the opportunity to renegotiate their pay packages, 72% of respondents said they would forego higher pay in order to have fully covered health insurance, while 51% hoped for more paid time off than getting paid a higher wage.

More than half of respondents preferred receiving direct deposit payments while 22% would rather get paid in cash and 15 were happy receiving a check.

As for their pay schedules, 64% of respondents said they were being paid biweekly, but only 45% were happy with that arrangement and 48% wanted to receive weekly pay. Only 35% of respondents affirmed they were paid weekly.