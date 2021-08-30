NYMC forms academic affiliation with RI medical center

New York Medical College (NYMC) in Valhalla is partnering with a medical center in Rhode Island that will become a teaching site where NYMC’s graduate medical students can work toward fulfilling fulfill residency requirements.

Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket has been designated a teaching site, marking NYMC’s first partnership of this kind in Rhode Island and growing its network of affiliated sites.

Landmark Medical Center was created in 1988 when the former Woonsocket Hospital merged with the John E. Fogarty Memorial Hospital. The medical center serves more than 175,000 people annually. It has 214 beds and provides various types of care including emergency services, surgery, pain management, obstetrics, rehabilitation, and oncology.

In December 2013, Landmark Medical Center was purchased by Prime Healthcare Services, which operates about 40 hospitals in 14 states.

Jerry L. Nadler, dean of NYMC’s School of Medicine, said, “At NYMC, we are proud of the robust network of affiliated hospitals and ambulatory care sites that allows our students and residents access to an outstanding range of educational opportunities to further develop their clinical skills. This new partnership with Landmark Medical Center enables us to further expand the clinical learning environment for our residents.”

NYMC said that the affiliation was sought by Prime Healthcare and Landmark. NYMC has an affiliation with Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey, which is also a Prime Healthcare facility. NYMC has more than 20 affiliations in five states: New York; New Jersey; Connecticut; West Virginia; and Rhode Island.

“The patients we serve in northern Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts will most certainly benefit from the knowledge, training and experience our residents will bring,” said Michael R. Souza, chief executive officer and chair of Landmark Medical Center and Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island.