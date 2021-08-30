Geico opens Norwalk office

Geico has opened a new office at 572 Main Ave., Route 7 in Norwalk. Mark and Lori Fields will lead a team of licensed agents at the new location.

Mark Fields owned a consulting company for seven years and worked in financial services prior to opening his local office. With a background as a clinical social worker and performance coach, Lori Fields is focused on providing outstanding service for customers and creating connections in the local community.

“Working at Geico is a way to touch people’s lives,” Mark Fields said. “We help you get the protection you need from life’s unexpected events, while helping you keep more of your hard-earned money.”

The Fields — along with staff members Vlad Djurkinjak, Brian Moynihan, Mark Smith, Ken Lee, and Andrew Hsu — offer car insurance as well as coverage for homeowners, renters, condos, RVs, motorcycles, umbrella, identity protection, jewelry, commercial and more.

The Norwalk local office team can also help customers bundle their auto coverage with homeowner’s insurance, and many may qualify for a multi-policy discount.

The office is also hiring additional sales agents.