MTA Metro-North expands train service

MTA Metro-North Railroad has announced upgrades to its service, with an increase in the number of weekday trains and the resumption of routes that were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beginning today, train service will increase with 102 additional trains each weekday – 25 on the Hudson Line, 37 on the Harlem Line and 40 on the New Haven Line – and new timetables that return weekend service to full pre-pandemic levels.

Direct weekday train service between Grand Central and Wassaic, and between Grand Central and New Canaan, will also resume today, along with ferry service between Haverstraw and Ossining and between Newburgh and Beacon on the Hudson Line.

However, substitute busing on the Waterbury Branch will remain in effect while Metro-North and the Connecticut Department of Transportation complete extensive renovations and upgrades on the branch, with work expected to be completed by late September.

“As Metro-North riders are returning to school and the office, we are increasing service to match that demand,” said Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi. “In addition to adding more trains, we are excited to resume ferry service and give our West of Hudson customers the ability to connect with trains on the Hudson Line.”