ShopRite seeks workforce for new Poughkeepsie supermarket

The new ShopRite of Poughkeepsie-Fairview has begun seeking applicants for job openings as the store readies for a fall opening.

ShopRite announced on its Facebook page that it is now accepting applications at the store, which will be based in the Hudson Heritage development on Route 9 near Marist College that was formerly the site of the Hudson River Psychiatric Center.

Plans for the ShopRite store were originally announced last October, with the 65,000-square-foot supermarket part of a complex that will include Starbucks, CVS and Chipotle as its retail tenants.

An opening date for the ShopRite store has yet to be announced.

The arrival of the Poughkeepsie store follows news last month that the ShopRite in Newburgh will be closing at the end of September. There are no plans to relocate the Newburgh store elsewhere in the city or in surrounding towns.