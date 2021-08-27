MTA completes first phase of new transit-oriented development in Harrison

The MTA celebrated the grand opening of its new parking garage at the Harrison station, on the Metro-North Railroad’s New Haven line, on Aug. 26.

The 598-space garage will increase parking availability at the station by more than 80%, with 475 of those spaces will be reserved specifically for Metro-North riders and customers.

The garage is part of a larger transit-oriented development project around the station, the first phase of which was just completed around the site.

Also included in the first phase was the construction of 83 new residential apartments that wrap around the garage, retail space and a new public plaza.

“This is a shining example of what the MTA can do when it works with community leaders and developers to deliver innovative, transit-oriented projects to help revitalize downtown areas,” said Janno Leiber, acting chair and CEO of the MTA, who spoke at the grand opening on Thursday.

“With the new garage also comes retail space and apartments that helps advance equity, creates more diversity, all making the community more attractive,” Leiber said. “It also incentivizes people who live in Harrison and the surrounding areas use mass transit to get to New York City or Connecticut, whether it is to pursue work opportunities or for leisure travel.”

The project aims to increase walkability in the area and accessibility to the station, along with creating more residential, retail and public space.

The second phase of the project will include the construction of another 60 apartments and parking for tenants, more retail and commercial space, and more public space, including a second public plaza.

The project, which requires no capital cost by the MTA, is slated to be completed by 2023. The project concept was developed in a joint effort by the MTA and Town of Harrison, and is being constructed by Avalon Bay Communities.

It marks a new effort by the MTA to create transit-oriented development projects around its suburban stations, including the Metro-North and Long Island railroads. The Harrison development is the first such project being completed by the MTA.

A new project that will bring a mixed-use development to the Long Island Rail Road Westbury station commuter lot is currently being planned.

“Improving the customer experience is always at the forefront of our minds,” said Catherine Rinaldi, Metro-North Railroad president. “Once completed, the Harrison station TOD — our first TOD project — will be emblematic of Metro-North’s commitment to help transform the areas around our stations into vibrant destinations.

“This is exactly what we need as we look to attract riders back to the system,” she continued. “With over 400 dedicated parking spaces for Metro-North riders, this brand-new garage provides easier access to a station that serves our busiest line and will welcome new riders in the near future.”