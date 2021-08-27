Wilton firm closes private equity fund at $10 million above target

Wilton’s Commonfund Capital has closed its third dedicated private equity co-investment fund, Commonfund Capital Co-investment Opportunities III LP, at $160 million — $10 million above its target.

“The combination of our industry relationships and access and our focus on a sub-set of what we believe are compelling and resilient sectors should enable us to drive desired returns for our investors,” said Mark Hoeing, managing director and head of private equity.

Consistent with its predecessor funds, the new co-investment fund intends to leverage Commonfund Capital’s extensive relationships with private equity managers and sponsors to identify opportunities.

It is anticipated that the fund will invest in companies across two or three vintage years and focus on small and middle-market companies in a growth equity stage of development or be considered small or middle-market buyout investments.

While the fund plans to be geographically opportunistic, it is expected to tilt toward more developed economies such as the U.S. and Europe.

Commonfund Capital has invested in select co-investments alongside high conviction managers and sponsors since 1997 with aggregate committed capital of over $1 billion. It has invested through both its commingled portfolios as well as through its dedicated co-investment partnerships.