Sacred Heart becomes host university for the Journal of Counselor Preparation and Supervision

Sacred Heart University’s Isabelle Farrington College of Education has become the new host university for the Journal of Counselor Preparation and Supervision.

The 15-year-old quarterly journal is a publication of the North Atlantic Regional Association for Counselor Education and Supervision and presents work conducted by counselor education professionals in the Northeast.

New issues are published online in February, May, August and November for a target audience of counselors, educators and faculty members who operate or work with counselor training programs.

Associate professor Franc Hudspeth, director of Sacred Heart’s master’s program in clinical mental health counseling, is the journal’s editor-in-chief. He previously filled the editor’s role for more than three years when Western Connecticut State University in Danbury hosted the publication.

“The journal chronicles current issues, concerns and potential solutions that enable counselors to continue to grow and develop as practitioners, educators and human beings,” Hudspeth said. “It contains high-quality articles that have undergone a thorough and extensive, double-blind, peer review.”