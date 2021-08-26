Jeff Goldberg appointed as Westchester Community College Foundation CFO

The Westchester Community College Foundation has appointed Jeff Goldberg as its new chief financial officer.

“After an extensive search that brought a very diverse and well-qualified field of candidates, we are thrilled to have Jeff join the WCC Foundation,” said Joanne Landau, chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “Jeff brings to our organization an extensive background in financial management of not-for-profit organizations that will serve our Foundation well as we continue to invest in our county’s most precious resource – our untapped intellectual capital.”

Goldberg will succeed Lisa Mitzner, the foundation’s previous CFO, in overseeing all finances of the organization, which awards over $2 million in scholarships to WCC students every year.

Goldberg’s background includes a decade of experience in chief financial officer roles at various nonprofits, including the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces most recently, where he also oversaw the administration of a scholarship program. Before that, he spent 14 years as controller of education resource and testing company Kaplan.

“My years as CFO for multiple nonprofits has further contributed to a passion for helping such organizations fulfill their missions,” Goldberg said. “The WCC Foundation is an exemplar for anyone wishing to have an impact upon the lives of the thousands of students and families in need, especially those who have suffered through the pandemic and resultant economic hardships.”