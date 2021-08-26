Former Bridgeport official named interim executive director of state’s Social Equity Council

Gov. Ned Lamont has made a pair of appointments to the state’s Social Equity Council, including an interim executive director with ties to Bridgeport.

The council was created this summer by the enactment of a new state law legalizing and safely regulating the adult-use of cannabis in Connecticut. Under that law, the governor is required to appoint an interim executive director who will operationalize and support the council until its members appoint someone to permanently fill the position.

The governor has tapped Ginne-Rae Clay of Waterbury as interim executive director. Most recently, she served with the City of Bridgeport as deputy director of the Office of Planning and Economic Development and director of the Office of Housing and Community Development in a position that required her to oversee the management and coordination of multiple city departments, administer the city’s Housing and Urban Development grant programs, and create and negotiate its contracts, among other housing and community development programs.

Clay is currently the president of the Greater Waterbury NAACP, and is a member of the ACLU of Connecticut’s board of directors, the Waterbury Diversity Council, the Waterbury Development Corporation, and Waterbury Voices.

“Ginne-Rae’s experience working in business development and helping promote quality, affordable housing, in addition to her passionate service as a leader in several community organizations, will benefit the Social Equity Council tremendously,” Lamont said.

“I am humbled that Gov. Lamont has selected and charged me with helping to create this historic and extremely important economic empowerment driver,” Clay said. “I am thrilled to be working with the Department of Economic and Community Development again and look forward to helping reshape the lives of Black and Brown residents.”

In addition, Lamont named Marilyn Alverio as a member of the council. She is the founder and creator of Latinas & Power Symposium, which was established in 2004 as a professional network of Latinas who collaborate and support each other through their career and business journey. In 2019, the group expanded and she became CEO of Latinas & Power Corp.

The nonprofit organization continues to grow at the local, national, and global level with in-person and new virtual platforms throughout the world and a mission to develop influential leaders and community advocates.

The Social Equity Council consists of 15 members appointed by bipartisan legislative leaders, the chairperson of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, and the governor. Membership on the council are unpaid, volunteer positions. The council is responsible for:

Developing programs to support the participation of individuals from communities disproportionately harmed by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition in the cannabis market.

Qualifying social equity applicants, as defined under the law, for cannabis business licenses during the application process.

Proposing a budget for cannabis-related revenues to support all types of business startups and job creation, economic development, and reinvestment in neighborhoods identified by the law the Social Equity Council.

Last month, the governor announced the appointments of Joseph Williams and Kelli Vallieres to the council. With the appointment of Marilyn Alverio, the governor has one more appointment remaining, which he will be making soon.

Also last month, Lamont announced the officials in his administration who will serve on the council as ex-officio members as required by state law. They include Department of Consumer Protection Deputy Commissioner Andréa Comer, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman, and Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw.

In addition, during the council’s first meeting on Aug. 5, the governor announced that Comer to will serve as its chairperson.