Altus Power signs lease to join Harbor Point community, acquires solar-power portfolio

Clean electrification company Altus Power Inc. is opening a new office at 2200 Atlantic St. in Stamford’s Harbor Point.

“We’re excited to welcome Altus Power to Stamford and have their team join our community’s roster of premier corporate tenants,” said Carl R. Kuehner III, chairman of Building and Land Technology, in making the announcement.

“Altus is a national leader in the clean energy industry, and their relocation to Stamford builds on the momentum of world-class companies choosing to invest in our community,” he added. “We applaud their ESG commitment and are thrilled that they have chosen to take advantage of the myriad of benefits this area and our buildings have to offer.”

The clean energy company, based in Greenwich, will occupy 33,000 square feet in its new location, which includes easy access to Harbor Point Square, the Harbor Point waterfront, and the Stamford Transportation Center.

CBRE Connecticut Senior Vice Presidents Brian Carcaterra and Conor Denihan represented Altus Power in the transaction.

At the same time, Altus Power announced it has acquired a 79 megawatt portfolio of solar projects operating across seven states. The portfolio was acquired from private equity funds managed by True Green Capital Management LLC.

Altus Power’s portfolio of operating generation assets now totals over 340 MW. The acquisition follows the announcement of Altus Power’s planned business combination with CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., which is expected to result in Altus Power becoming a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.