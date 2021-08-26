Avelo Airlines and Tweed Airport seeking 100 new employees

Avelo Airlines and Tweed-New Haven Airport have put out a call to fill more than 100 job openings.

Avelo, which announced plans to begin flights between Tweed and four Florida airports in November, is looking to fill positions in airport customer service and operations-related roles, pilots, flight attendants, manager and supervisor positions. Job descriptions and applications are available on the AveloAir.com/careers website.

Avports LLC, which operates Tweed, is planning to hire eight employees by the end of the year. Those include roles in the areas of airport operations and management, safety supervision, security, facilities management and more. Information and applications are available at the Avports.com/about-us/work-for-us website.

Avelo and AvPorts are also partnering with New Haven Works and Workforce Alliance for a career fair at the airport, which will be held Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.