Nuvance Health and Connecticut Children’s launch pediatric care alliance

Nuvance Health and Connecticut Children’s have announced a new alliance designed to better accommodate parents in western Connecticut and the Hudson Valley who are seeking medical care for their children.

According to the organizations, the alliance will connect patients, their caregivers and providers in the Nuvance Health hospitals’ neonatal intensive care units, birth centers, emergency departments and pediatric in-patient units with specialists and clinicians from Connecticut Children’s.

“Improving the health of children across our states has never been more important than in the past year of the pandemic, and we have the right collaborator that is committed to work tirelessly for children,” said Dr. John M. Murphy, president and CEO of Nuvance Health. “This is so important for children because it’s going to bring pediatric specialists from Connecticut Children’s to our communities and keep their care close to home. We know having care close to home is what is best for families.”