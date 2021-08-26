NYC ExoticSnax brings global snack food selection to SoNo

NYC ExoticSnax, a food retailer specializing in candies, soft drinks and snacks from around the world and limited-edition U.S. releases, has opened its first Connecticut location in South Norwalk.

The 117 Washington St. store is the third outpost for NYC ExoticSnax, which opened in the Bronx in 2019 and later expanded with a Queens store.

Owners Rafael Lullanda Jr. and Manny Nieves designed the store with graffiti-inspired art and cutting-edge audio-video experiences while creating an inventory that includes Lays roasted cumin and lamb flavored chips from China, Chips Ahoy with chocolate and orange flavored chips from Japan, and Hubba Bubba-inspired M&Ms from Australia.

“Our most popular items are Doritos DipPAs from Turkey and Fanta white peach soda from Japan,” said Lullanda. “We were the first to bring the Doritos to the states and right now we’re the only ones with the Fanta white peach since it was discontinued a couple months ago. It’s hard to keep them both in stock.”